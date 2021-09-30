Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nurses to be balloted on next steps in pay dispute with Scottish Government

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.46pm
The RCN has been in formal dispute with the Scottish Government since June (Peter Byrne/PA)
A union representing nurses will ballot its members on their willingness to take industrial action amid a dispute with the Scottish Government over pay.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) lodged a formal dispute with the NHS and the Government in June.

Union leaders say the ballot will not formally authorise industrial action but will inform the next steps the RCN will take.

The union says it has concerns over the impact of wages on recruitment and retention in the profession.

Other unions voted to accept the pay deal set out by the Scottish Government earlier this year, which offered NHS workers an average wage increase of 4%.

Julie Lamberth, chair of the RCN Scotland board, said: “Industrial action is always a last resort but the current staffing challenges are causing unacceptable risks to patients and staff.

“The Scottish Government has the opportunity to do the right thing by nursing.

“I would urge all eligible RCN members to seek out the available information on what taking industrial action means and what the implications of doing so might be.

“We need each member to make up their own mind and have their say in the ballot.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “SNP ministers made a show of clapping for our nurses during the pandemic but they clearly don’t want to put their money where their mouth is.

“Nurses have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe during a pandemic and in the growing crisis the SNP has inflicted on our NHS.

“They have long been underpaid and underappreciated, and we have a chance to right that wrong.

“Instead the RCN have been forced to take the historic step of turning to industrial action to defend their members.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I am meeting with representatives from the RCN on Friday October 1.

“It is however disappointing that the RCN are taking this action.

“NHS Scotland nurses are the best paid in the UK, and the pay deal, which has been agreed by the majority of unions and NHS staff, is the biggest pay rise in 20 years and the best in the entire UK.”

