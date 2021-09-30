Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.46pm
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes (Jane Barlow/PA)
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said she had cold-like symptoms and was “incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated”.

She had been due to appear in person at the Scottish Parliament’s Economy and Fair Work committee on Wednesday morning, but instead joined by video link.

The Finance Secretary spoke to MSPs about the economic recovery from the pandemic.

She told the committee: “Can I apologise at the outset for not being able to join you in person.

“I can assure you that only Covid would keep me from the committee’s scrutiny and I’m sure the committee is quite relieved I’m not with you in person this morning.”

Ms Forbes tweeted later: “I can confirm I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and I’m self-isolating at home.

“Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in Parliament virtually.

“The cold-like symptoms aren’t fun but I’m incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated.”

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier