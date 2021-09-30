Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yousaf: Scotland’s NHS on emergency footing for at least another six months

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.46pm
Humza Yousaf said the NHS in Scotland will remain on ’emergency footing’ until at least the end of March 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf said the NHS in Scotland will remain on 'emergency footing' until at least the end of March 2022 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The NHS in Scotland will remain on an emergency footing for at least another six months, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said while the number of new coronavirus cases is beginning to fall, the health service is facing a “challenging winter”.

Then health secretary Jeane Freeman initially put the NHS on an emergency footing for a minimum of three months when Covid first hit Scotland in March 2020.

The NHS has remained in this state since then and Mr Yousaf – who took over the role after May’s Scottish Parliament election – confirmed it will now continue until at least the end of March 2022.

The move, revealed in answer to a parliamentary question at Holyrood, comes after the regent surge in Covid-19 infections  contributed to sustained pressure on medical services in Scotland, with accident and emergency departments recently recording their worst ever waiting times performance.

Meanwhile, long waits for ambulances prompted the Scottish Government to call in the help of both the Army and firefighters to drive some non-emergency vehicles.

Mr Yousaf said he was “mindful of the impact of these pressures” on frontline health and care staff, who have now been dealing with coronavirus for some 18 months.

He said: “It is clear that as we move into the winter period, we need to continue to balance the capacity of the NHS to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic against increasing demands of emergency, urgent and planned care and delayed discharges.

“With this in mind, I have decided that the NHS will remain on an emergency footing until at least March 31 2022.”

Pressures linked to the pandemic have resulted in the armed forces helping to drive ambulances in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He thanked health and care staff “for their magnificent work” during the pandemic and said: “Whilst we are beginning to see a reduction in the numbers of new Covid cases, the last few weeks have been enormously difficult and our health and care services are continuing to deal with a challenging combination of issues.

“With the continued increased demands on services across health and social care, we must ensure that the vital services provided by our NHS are protected as we move into a challenging winter period.

“This means we must continue with a measured and consistent approach to remobilising and renewing across our system, learning from the pressures we were subjected to over the last year and maintaining the ability to quickly respond and intervene, where necessary.”

Tory health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said it was “astonishing” that the move had been announced in a written parliamentary question instead of the Health Secretary making a statement to MSPs.

Dr Gulhane, who is also a GP, claimed: “It is astonishing Humza Yousaf didn’t announce a decision of this magnitude to Parliament first.

“He now wants to avoid scrutiny despite confirming our health service will be on an emergency footing for at least another six months

The Conservative MSP said: “Humza Yousaf has been too slow in getting on top of the crisis in our NHS. Our health service would be better served by him delivering a winter plan for our NHS, rather than prioritising photo ops.

“He’s had to call in the British Army to sort out ambulance wait times. My colleagues in the health service are completely overwhelmed.”

He continued: “The SNP promised a winter plan for our NHS would be published last week. There’s no sign of it.

“Humza Yousaf and the SNP should urgently produce that plan and maximise the use of our armed forces in our health service, rather than pursuing their campaign for independence.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the extension of emergency status was “clear evidence that NHS and care services are ill prepared to tackle winter workloads”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The SNP’s recovery plan is riddled with holes and their promise to increase NHS activity by 10% looks delusional.

“Firstly the Health Secretary needs to be honest with people about the scale of the challenge. Secondly he needs to listen to the Liberal Democrats, NHS representatives and others and actually deliver the scale of resources necessary to see our health service through the winter.”

Meanwhile Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This is an incredibly serious revelation which underlines the scale of the crisis in our NHS.”

She added: “This crisis did not come out of the blue, nor was it inevitable.

“The SNP’s catastrophic mishandling of the NHS has led us to this situation, with lives now at risk.

“The SNP must now be prepared to pull out all the stops to ensure our NHS is not further overwhelmed this winter and to tackle the growing NHS backlog.”

