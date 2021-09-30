NHS staff working beyond contracted hours to keep services afloat, union warns

NHS staff are working “way beyond” their contracted hours and are struggling to provide quality services, a union has said.

Unison has written to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to raise a number of concerns around staff welfare.

These include high staff turnover, the availability of meal breaks and workers feeling exhausted at the end of the day.

The union is seeking a meeting with Mr Yousaf to discuss the issues.

Willie Duffy, Unison Scotland’s head of health, said: “The current and constant demands on staff are taking their toll and staff are struggling to continue to provide safe and quality services.

“We are finding that staff are unable to take their meal breaks on a regular basis.

“They are working way beyond their contracted hours and working overtime shifts to keep services afloat.

“The NHS family have given everything over the past few years to ensure the best level of patient care possible.

“But this is unsustainable in the longer term and something has to give to allow staff to be able to function without the pressures that they are currently under.

“Action must be taken to support staff as many are burnt out and this cannot continue.

“We have reports from across Scotland of staff worried about how much longer they can keep providing the very best levels of care.”