Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Consultation launched on scrapping of SQA

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 5.17pm Updated: September 30 2021, 5.24pm
The consultation will close on November 26 (PA)
The consultation will close on November 26 (PA)

A consultation has been launched on the proposed reform of education, which will include the scrapping of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced in June that the exam body would be wound down and replaced, with inspection powers also set to be removed from Education Scotland.

The decision came after a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) into Curriculum for Excellence was published.

Professor Ken Muir from the University of the West of Scotland has been brought on board as an adviser on the reforms, which could also see a singular body created to oversee the curriculum and assessments.

Prof Muir said: “The OECD report in June notes that engagement lies at the heart of Curriculum for Excellence and that the voices of young people, parents, teachers, lecturers and leaders, as well as other stakeholders, should be at the centre of education policy development.

“Therefore, this consultation is an open invitation for all who have an interest in Scottish education to engage in helping set the direction of travel for the future of Scottish education.”

The Education Secretary said: “The views of young people, parents, teachers and schools will be central to our education reforms. That is why this consultation and the other work being done by Professor Muir to gather a wide range of opinions are so important.

“The planned changes have the clear purpose of doing all we can to improve the experiences and outcomes of children and young people in Scotland’s education system.”

The consultation will close on November 26, with Prof Muir expected to make recommendations to the Scottish Government on the future of education in January.

Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier