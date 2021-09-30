Consultation launched on scrapping of SQA

A consultation has been launched on the proposed reform of education, which will include the scrapping of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville announced in June that the exam body would be wound down and replaced, with inspection powers also set to be removed from Education Scotland.

The decision came after a report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) into Curriculum for Excellence was published.

Views are being sought on plans to replace the SQA and reform Education Scotland. Anyone with an interest in Scottish education is invited to have a say. The feedback will inform @KenBMuir’s work as an independent adviser to @scotgov on the reforms. ➡️https://t.co/blMcfaSboM pic.twitter.com/WZhtSoL2hc — ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) September 30, 2021

Professor Ken Muir from the University of the West of Scotland has been brought on board as an adviser on the reforms, which could also see a singular body created to oversee the curriculum and assessments.

Prof Muir said: “The OECD report in June notes that engagement lies at the heart of Curriculum for Excellence and that the voices of young people, parents, teachers, lecturers and leaders, as well as other stakeholders, should be at the centre of education policy development.

“Therefore, this consultation is an open invitation for all who have an interest in Scottish education to engage in helping set the direction of travel for the future of Scottish education.”

The Education Secretary said: “The views of young people, parents, teachers and schools will be central to our education reforms. That is why this consultation and the other work being done by Professor Muir to gather a wide range of opinions are so important.

“The planned changes have the clear purpose of doing all we can to improve the experiences and outcomes of children and young people in Scotland’s education system.”

The consultation will close on November 26, with Prof Muir expected to make recommendations to the Scottish Government on the future of education in January.