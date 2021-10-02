Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health boards reverse decision to end Covid vaccine drop-in clinics

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 4.35pm
Clinics will continue at several sites around Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Two of Scotland’s largest health boards have said they will continue their drop-in vaccine clinics, following criticism of the decision to end them.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire said they will run further drop-in centres at various locations.

On Friday, both health boards had said that the clinics were coming to an end.

Opposition parties at Holyrood had called for the clinics to remain open, with Labour saying their closure was “extraordinary and dangerous”.

Increasing uptake of the jag was one of the key reasons for the Scottish Government’s vaccine passport system.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it would keep the sites open this weekend and further into October in response to demand from the public.

A spokesman for the health board said on Saturday: “In response to demand from the public, we are now running drop-in vaccination clinics for first and second doses this weekend at centres in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

“We are keen to make it as accessible as possible for people to receive their vaccinations. Our drop-in clinics will operate alongside our appointment clinics so patients should be aware they may have to queue.

“In addition to offering first, second and booster Covid-19 vaccinations, we are also delivering approximately 63,000 flu vaccinations per week to help ensure as many people as possible are protected in the run-up to winter.”

The public are still being asked to book vaccine appointments online or by telephone where possible.

NHS Lanarkshire confirmed on social media that its drop-in clinics would run during the weekend and into next week.

