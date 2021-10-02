Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lib Dems call for Highlands commission to help shift from fossil fuels

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 12.04am
The Scottish Government announced a £500 million fund to help shift away from oil and gas (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Lib Dems have called for the creation of a commission on the transition away from oil and gas in the Highlands and Islands.

The proposals would give voice to the communities in the northern parts of the country which would be affected by a move away from fossil fuels.

As part of the agreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, a £500 million Just Transition Fund was announced, to be distributed over the next parliamentary term.

Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said “no community should be left behind”.

He added: “The Highlands and Islands helped Scotland reach new heights of prosperity by adapting to make the most of the North Sea oil and gas. Now, people in these places are looking to the future and the potential a climate friendly future could hold.

“But families, livelihoods and communities have been built around industries that are now in decline. These areas depend on future opportunities, and they need help to find them.

“This is a bid to recognise how important oil and gas has been to communities across the entire north of Scotland and ensure that everyone gets the skills, support and retraining they need to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Orkney MSP and Lib Dem climate emergency spokesman Liam McArthur said: “Areas like Orkney have already shown incredible, world leading innovation. From the development of tidal energy to low emission transport options, the islands having been leading the way.

“At the same time, many people still work in the oil and gas industry, and haven’t yet found a way to switch to something more sustainable. There should be a transition for those people, their jobs shouldn’t just be sacrificed.”

