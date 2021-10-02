Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Funding for libraries down by fifth in a decade, Labour warn

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 12.05am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon holds a book by Muriel Spark during a library visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Spending on library services in Scotland has fallen by almost a fifth over the past decade, Scottish Labour has found.

Annual expenditure on libraries by councils has decreased in nine of the last 10 years, falling from £134.6 million in 2010-11 to £91.8 million in 2019-20 — a drop of 19.6%.

The figures, provided by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice), suggest libraries would have received an additional £116.4 million over the decade if spending had remained at the 2010 level.

Adjusted for inflation, Scottish Labour say that the real terms figure is more than £220 million of cumulative spending cuts.

  • 2010-11: £114.2 million
  • 2011-12: £109.4 million
  • 2012-13: £108.8 million
  • 2013-14: £108.1 million
  • 2014-15: £104.9 million
  • 2015-16: £106.2 million
  • 2016-17: £98.4 million
  • 2017-18: £91.8 million
  • 2018-19: £92.4 million
  • 2019-20 £91.8 million

The party’s local government spokesman, Mark Griffin, said: “These figures lay bare the devastation the SNP has inflicted on communities.

“It is shameless for the First Minister to talk about her love of books while her government have decimated libraries across the country – including in her own back yard.

“Libraries are for everyone, but these cuts will hit hardest for children and the worst off.

“Community services have been cut to the bone as Councils desperately try to cope with the savage austerity inflicted by the SNP.

“The SNP must stop gutting local authorities and act now to save Scotland’s libraries.”

