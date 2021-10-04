Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police report having to take patients to hospital amid ambulance crisis

By Press Association
October 5 2021, 12.09am Updated: October 5 2021, 3.54pm
Police officers have reported being asked to take patients to hospital becasue of a lack of ambulances (Jane Barlow/PA)
Injured people are having to be taken to hospital by police officers because of the crisis faced by the ambulance service, according to the Scottish Police Federation.

The trade union said it knows of approximately 30 cases in recent months where patients were driven to hospital in police cars because of a lack of available ambulances or long waits for paramedics.

Last month the army was called in to help drive ambulances amid deteriorating response times and warnings about driver shortages from the ambulance service.

But now the police federation has revealed officers are also being asked to attend medical emergencies and have helped by taking patients to hospital in the absence of ambulances.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has denied the claims.

Examples recorded by Police Scotland officers – as reported by the 1919 Magazine – included an unconscious man who had attempted to take his own life being driven to hospital in a police car because no ambulance had attended more than an hour after being called.

Humza Yousaf visit to Scottish Fire and Rescue
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another incident involved an elderly man lying on a pavement with a leg injury and in “extreme confusion”, according to the police report, with his foot turning black.

More than five and a half hours after a 999 call was made, and with all ambulances unavailable, he was put in the back of an “extremely uncomfortable” police van and taken to hospital.

A third case was the ambulance service reportedly calling for the police to help with a woman whose motorbike had fallen on her, leaving her with an open compound fracture of her lower leg.

The police log read: “A local off-duty nurse is with her but as the ambulance will not be able to attend for two hours the SAS (Scottish Ambulance Service) let us know, despite it being a medical matter and their lack of resources doesn’t change what it is.

“They ask if we can attend (not sure what for) however the duty sergeant has no units and not sure what assistance they could be if he did.”

Gordon Forsyth from the Scottish Police Federation said: “Cops out there are taking people to hospital in the back of police cars simply because the ambulance is going to be hours, or there isn’t anybody suitable to leave the person with and stand down.

“I’ve got a list of 30-odd examples, various things where the cops have been sent to calls because an ambulance hasn’t been available, or having to wait for a significant period of time for an ambulance to get there.

“It all goes back to the question of: where does the policing responsibility stop and start?”

In response, a spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We do not ask police officers to attend emergency situations instead of an ambulance crew or transport patients to hospital.

“For all 999 calls, the ambulance service will always dispatch the nearest, most appropriate response.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Humza Yousaf’s failure to get a grip of the crisis in the ambulance service is now having a detrimental effect on other heroic emergency service personnel.

“He should never have let it reach a point where police officers are routinely having to support ambulance crews.

“I applaud our brave police officers for stepping up to offer support, but it highlights an ambulance service that is still at complete breaking point.

“The support that has arrived from our British armed forces is hugely welcome, but Humza Yousaf is still failing to fully maximise their use.

“We also cannot have vital police work being disrupted as a result of our ambulance service not having the resources they require.

“Humza Yousaf must produce a proper NHS recovery plan that fully supports our ambulance service and ensures police officers do not have to be routinely diverted to supporting crews going forward.”

Asked about the reports in parliament on Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The police are not routinely filling in for the ambulance service.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service has not asked the police to take patients to hospital.”

She added: “Of course it may well be the case that if a police officer comes across somebody who needs to go to hospital, they will opt to transfer them to a hospital – but that is not as a result of a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

