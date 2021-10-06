Somerville tells MSPs: ‘Substandard practice’ at the SQA is being fixed

An error occurred. Please try again.

“Substandard practice” at the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) is currently being put right, the Education Secretary has said, after a watchdog found it was failing to meet equalities duties.

Shirley-Anne Somerville was quizzed by MSPs at Holyrood’s Education Committee on Wednesday.

Opposition MSPs said there was “chaos” at the SQA and the recent finding from the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) showed there was an “unholy mess”.

Last week, the EHRC said the SQA had failed to assess the impact of its policies in line with its public sector equality duty, leading to calls for the exam body’s chief executive, Fiona Robertson, to step down.

Fiona Robertson appeared at the committee last week (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Ms Somerville told MSPs that the Government took its equalities duties “exceptionally seriously” and she had spoken to Ms Robertson on Monday.

She said: “I am reassured that all the required equality impacts assessments regarding the national qualifications over the last two years were completed and have been published.

“Clearly, there has been substandard practice in years gone by, that’s been recognised and those historic policies are now being looked at and actioned.”

She said 28 outstanding equalities impact assessments had been published since August, adding that the problems identified by the EHRC predated the current leadership.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Oliver Mundell, noted that Ms Robertson had appeared before the Education Committee last week before the EHRC’s finding was published, and she had not mentioned the upcoming judgment.

He said “over the last two years there has been chaos” at the SQA and asked if the Education Secretary would take direct control of the exam body.

The Education Secretary said: “It would be utterly inappropriate for a politician of any colour to actually have direct control of qualification credits within their country.

“It’s absolutely key that a qualifications agency is independent of Government.”

The EHRC were in charge of the timing of the announcement, she said.

Michael Marra asked if the SQA was open to legal challenges (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Scottish Labour MSP, Michael Marra, also sought answers on why the EHRC had decided to take action, saying “this unholy mess didn’t emerge overnight”.

He asked if the finding could open the Scottish Government up to legal challenges from young people.

Ms Somerville said: “I have spoken to the chief examiner directly on the issue.

“I have had a reassurance that there is nothing outstanding that has implications on the awards given over the past two years.”

The SQA and Education Scotland are due to be replaced by another organisation under an ongoing review of the education system in Scotland.

Following the EHRC finding last week, SQA chairman David Middleton said: “The SQA has tightened up on equality impact assessments in recent years to ensure compliance with our equality duties.

“There are historic gaps that predate the current leadership and these are now being addressed in partnership with the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

“The SQA leadership is fully focused on delivering for learners.”