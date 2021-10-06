Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Robison: Cut to Universal Credit is ‘a sad and disappointing day’

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 2.14pm
An estimated 22,000 children could be pushed into poverty as a result of ending the Universal Credit uplift (Jane Barlow/PA)
An estimated 22,000 children could be pushed into poverty as a result of ending the Universal Credit uplift (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cut to Universal Credit is “sad and disappointing”, Shona Robison, Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary, has said.

The scrapping of the £20 uplift, which was put in place as a result of the pandemic, came into effect on Wednesday, as charities warned as many as 22,000 children would be pushed into poverty.

But the UK Government has pledged £500 million to help get people into work – despite the £6 billion saving from scrapping the uplift.

Ms Robison said: “This is a sad and disappointing day. It is a cruel irony the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit is being withdrawn in a week in which we are being asked to Challenge Poverty.

Shona Robison
Shona Robison said the cut undermines work being done by the Scottish Government on child poverty (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“The move has already been condemned by the First Ministers and Children’s Commissioners of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, countless charities and campaigners, the United Nations’ poverty envoy and even former Secretaries of State for Work and Pensions.”

The change coincides with the cost of living, including heating bills, set to rise over the winter, along with the end of the furlough scheme, which supported millions across the UK during the pandemic, and the hike in national insurance contributions.

“People are bracing themselves against soaring food and fuel costs, the end of the furlough scheme, and imminent increases in national insurance contributions,” Ms Robison added.

“Millions of people, and their communities, will be negatively impacted by the withdrawal of these lifeline payments.

“The Scottish Government have set out a range of ambitious actions to tackle child poverty, but this undermines so much of what we want to achieve.”

The Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) described the move as “shameful”.

“The UK Government really must think again and reverse this cut before the damage mounts irreparably. In the meantime, it’s vital that families are supported to claim the other financial benefits they are entitled to,” said Kirsty McKechnie, a project manager at CPAG.

“We know that too many are missing out on council tax reduction and on disability benefits, for example, while others are unaware that their children may be entitled to free school meals and school clothing grants.”

Save the Children in Scotland estimates more than 360,000 families will be impacted by the change, and the head of the organisation has called for the “lifeline” £20 per week payment to be reinstated.

She said: “People we work with tell us they’ve been relying on this £20 lifeline to buy essentials like food and clothing for themselves and their children.

“Without it, tens of thousands more children are facing a cold and hungry winter. And we know the impacts of childhood poverty can last a lifetime.

“It’s astonishing that UK Government ministers have chosen to inflict the most significant social security cut in memory at the same time that families are grappling with a cost-of-living crisis. Inflation, increases in energy prices, fuel shortages and tax hikes are all taking their toll on family finances.

“For many, this will be a significant catastrophe of falling income and rising costs. The UK Government has a duty to protect families from hardship and not add to it.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We’ve always been clear that the uplift to Universal Credit was temporary.

“It was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic, and it has done so.

“Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work and it’s right that the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more.”

Citizens Advice Scotland have also mobilised, urging people impacted by the cut to seek advice on how they can manage financially.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier