Students facing homelessness in accommodation emergency, union warns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland is facing a student accommodation emergency as rent prices and demand increase across the country, a union has said.

Students are being forced to pay sky-high rents, experience homelessness and drop out or defer their education because they cannot find adequate housing, according to the National Union of Students Scotland.

The Scottish Government said it is concerned by the union’s report.

Students returned to campuses across the country last month after a year of mostly being taught online due to the pandemic.

Read @MCrilly's full comment on the student housing shortage that is causing students across the central belt to experience homelessness.https://t.co/9qFFCq5n66 — NUS Scotland (@NUSScotland) October 7, 2021

NUS Scotland said hundreds of students have been left with nowhere to live for the first few weeks of their degrees, with those in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling among the worst affected.

NUS Scotland president Matt Crilly said it is “deeply concerning” that students are being forced to stay in hostels, commute for long journeys or sofa-surf to access their education.

“There are hundreds of students who’ve returned to college and university only to find they don’t have a place to live,” he said.

“Landlords are pricing students out of education with sky-high rents.

“The Scottish Government must urgently intervene to address the student housing crisis and provide support to students, students’ associations and institutions to ensure no student has to experience homelessness.

“For years students have had to put up with expensive, sub-standard housing dominated by intimidating landlords and without any real rights. We need a student housing strategy for Scotland that ensures all students have access to safe, affordable accommodation.”

Higher and further education minister Jamie Hepburn said he is “concerned” by the issues raised by NUS Scotland.

“While the Scottish Government has no direct role in the provision of student residential accommodation, we would strongly encourage students with those concerns to speak with their college or university,” he said.

“We are determined to improve accessibility, affordability and standards across the rented sector and are carrying out a review of purpose-built student accommodation.

“We are also working to deliver a new deal for tenants, giving them more secure, stable, affordable tenancies with improved standards of accommodation, new controls on rent and more flexibility to personalise homes.”

Scottish Greens education spokesman Ross Greer said: “Many students are faced with a perfect storm of out-of-control rent increases, a shortage of available housing due to the explosion in AirBnB-style short-term lets, and delays in processing HMO (houses in multiple occupation) licences.

“Through our co-operation agreement the Scottish Greens have secured a Bill in Parliament which will deliver rent controls, a landlord regulator and more, but it is clear that urgent action is needed now to support those students currently without secure housing.”