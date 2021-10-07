Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Minister hopes for ‘watershed moment’ in fight against male violence

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 2.03pm
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister’s Questions (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking at First Minister’s Questions (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes society is at a “watershed moment” where women will no longer be expected to fix the problem of men acting inappropriately.

The First Minister called on men across Scotland to challenge others – as well as themselves – who act inappropriately towards women in the wake of the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the case of Rhona Malone, a former armed response officer in Police Scotland who this week won a tribunal against the force, in which the judgment described the culture as akin to a “boys’ club”.

“The findings do paint a picture that should trouble all of us,” the First Minister said.

“I think it’s really important that in confronting these issues, as we all must do, that we do not consider or assume that any case like this is an isolated incident.

“And secondly, that we do not assume that any organisation in our society, however well respected that organisation is by all of us, is somehow immune from the misogynistic culture that pervades our society.”

She continued: “Behind all of the experiences on that spectrum lies unacceptable behaviour on the part of men.

“That is the problem that has to be addressed and has to be rectified.”

She added: “I hope we are finally at a watershed moment and a turning point, where we stop expecting women to fix these problems and we put the full glare where it belongs – on men who behave in a deeply unacceptable and misogynistic way.”

The First Minister then urged men to step in to tackle the problem.

“I would say to all men in this chamber and all men across the country – challenge it if it’s on the part of other men you may know, challenge your own behaviour and then let’s collectively, as a society, turn the page and turn the corner so that women can live free of the fear of harassment, abuse, intimidation, violence and – in the worst cases – death.”

