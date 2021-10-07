First Minister hopes for ‘watershed moment’ in fight against male violence

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes society is at a “watershed moment” where women will no longer be expected to fix the problem of men acting inappropriately.

The First Minister called on men across Scotland to challenge others – as well as themselves – who act inappropriately towards women in the wake of the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the case of Rhona Malone, a former armed response officer in Police Scotland who this week won a tribunal against the force, in which the judgment described the culture as akin to a “boys’ club”.

“The findings do paint a picture that should trouble all of us,” the First Minister said.

“I think it’s really important that in confronting these issues, as we all must do, that we do not consider or assume that any case like this is an isolated incident.

“And secondly, that we do not assume that any organisation in our society, however well respected that organisation is by all of us, is somehow immune from the misogynistic culture that pervades our society.”

She continued: “Behind all of the experiences on that spectrum lies unacceptable behaviour on the part of men.

“That is the problem that has to be addressed and has to be rectified.”

She added: “I hope we are finally at a watershed moment and a turning point, where we stop expecting women to fix these problems and we put the full glare where it belongs – on men who behave in a deeply unacceptable and misogynistic way.”

The First Minister then urged men to step in to tackle the problem.

“I would say to all men in this chamber and all men across the country – challenge it if it’s on the part of other men you may know, challenge your own behaviour and then let’s collectively, as a society, turn the page and turn the corner so that women can live free of the fear of harassment, abuse, intimidation, violence and – in the worst cases – death.”