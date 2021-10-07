£30m fund announced to support victims of crime

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new £30 million fund for organisations which help victims of crime has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The Victim Centered Approach Fund aims to broaden support for victims and simplify funding applications for charities.

As well as the funding, ministers had pledged to create the new office of Victims’ Commissioner in the recent Programme for Government.

The fund will provide specialist services for those bereaved by crime in Scotland or abroad, court advocacy for survivors of gender-based violence and mental health support.

It will open for applications later in October.

Keith Brown said victims would be at the heart of the justice system (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “This new streamlined fund will provide joined-up, accessible support to all victims regardless of where they live in Scotland.

“We want people to feel safer, better informed and have an improved experience of the justice system, which is why – along with this new fund – we have committed in our Programme for Government to appointing a Victims’ Commissioner to provide an independent voice for victims in Scotland.

“We will also review the Victim Notification Scheme to ensure victims are able to receive timely and compassionate information on the release of offenders, and provide more opportunities for victims to tell courts how crime has personally impacted on them.

“Putting victims at the heart of the justice system is a key priority for this Government.

“This new fund underlines that commitment and will ensure those with experience of crime are fully engaged with and supported on their journey to recovery.”