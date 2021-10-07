Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carer’s allowance supplement to be doubled in Scotland

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 6.21pm
The one off payment will rise to more than £400 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The one off payment will rise to more than £400 (Jane Barlow/PA)

The carer’s allowance supplement to be paid this winter will be doubled after MSPs unanimously backed a bill in Holyrood.

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement (Scotland) Bill was passed on Thursday, meaning unpaid carers will receive £462.80 instead of £231.40 from December.

Social security minister Ben Macpherson paid tribute to unpaid carers and their work during the pandemic.

“This is an additional investment by the Scottish Government of around £20 million to assist carers in these challenging times,” he said.

“In total, this means our investment this year and last in carer’s allowance supplement and our additional payments is therefore around £120 million from our own budgets.”

He added: “This increased payment will help mitigate some of the negative impacts of the virus on carers’ own finance and wellbeing and also help them to continue to provide vital caring roles at a time where health and social care services are stretched more than they would be in normal times.”

The bill does not extend to the summer payment of the supplement, but allows for an increase in the amount by regulation in future.

