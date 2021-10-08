Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Review of police vetting procedures urged to help women feel safe

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 4.21pm
The Scottish Lib Dems have backed a call for a review of police vetting procedures in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard (Victoria Jones/PA)
Liberal Democrats have backed a call for a review of police vetting procedures as part of a series of measures to help tackle violence against women.

The party made the plea in the wake of the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Metropolitan police officer.

In addition, the Lib Dems want to see misogyny made a hate crime – something Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown has suggested “may well” happen – and for a commission to be set up to look at how to prevent violence against women and girls.

Activists at the party’s Scottish conference overwhelmingly backed a motion calling for the changes, as ministers in both Edinburgh and London were urged to do more to tackle the problem.

Caron Lindsay, the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ social security spokeswoman, recalled how she had feared for her life when she was threatened by a man while out walking her dog.

Ms Lindsay told the virtual conference: “Both our governments need to step up and show us all that they are taking this seriously.

“It is just so profoundly depressing that virtually every woman still doesn’t feel safe walking around, especially at night.

“A couple of years ago I was threatened by a man when I was walking my dog. Five minutes of escalating threats of violence seemed like a lifetime.

“It was quite minor in the scheme of things I guess, but I really feared for my life.

“And by the time the police came and took my statement six days later, he had done the same to another women.”

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine described the problem of violence against woman as “an emergency we are only too aware of but we seem unable to deal with”.

She said: “Every three days in the UK it is estimated a woman is killed by a man. Yes it is an emergency.

Former police officer Wendy Chamberlain said changes are needed so women and girls feel safe (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We all want to do something about violence against women and girls, we all believe that it is wrong.

“But we have to work, we have to persuade the Scottish Government that they have to lead.”

Former police officer Wendy Chamberlain, who is now MP for North East Fife, insisted: “Enough is enough. For too long, women and girls have had to change their behaviour in an attempt to work around the constant threat of violence and harassment. It’s time for that responsibility to shift elsewhere.

“This needs to be more than just a re-heated version of existing strategies. We need an NHS-style awareness campaign, and new training and support for all those in public-facing public sector roles so that problematic behaviour can be identified and addressed.

“Policing culture needs to see a step-change to build back public trust. The canteen cultures that breed poor attitudes need to become a thing of the past.

“Women need to be able to feel safe again.”

