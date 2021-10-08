Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Green policies can change lives, co-leader to tell party members

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 12.06am
The Greens will hold their first party conference since the co-operation agreement with the SNP (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Greens will hold their first party conference since the co-operation agreement with the SNP (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater will tell members her party’s policies can change people’s lives after they entered a power-sharing agreement with the SNP.

In the first party conference since the co-operation agreement with the SNP was signed in August, Ms Slater will stress the importance of the policy decisions made by the party after she and fellow co-leader Patrick Harvie took up government office.

The climate, Ms Slater will tell delegates, is being put “at the heart of government”.

Lorna Slater in Holyrood
Ms Slater stressed the importance of the decisions made by her party (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As we meet this weekend we can do so with more than just hope – we can do it with the knowledge that the policies we discuss can change the lives of people across our country,” she said.

“The agreement that we negotiated will deliver real and positive change for our climate and our communities.”

She added: “It will build on the vital changes that we have already secured.

“In the last term alone, Green MSPs secured progressive taxation, a pay rise for public-sector workers, hundreds of millions of pounds for local authorities, free school meals for all primary-age children and free bus travel for everyone under 22. It is a record we are very proud of and one that we are taking even further.

“We are putting the climate at the heart of government. But it’s not just environmental justice that we need to deliver, it is also social justice.

“These are the changes that can only happen with Greens in government. They are changes that will make a difference to people’s lives and they are changes that we are very proud to be delivering.”

Mr Harvie is expected to say his party is “only getting started” in government.

He will add: “Our shared programme in government is about creating a green recovery from the pandemic, one that tackles the climate emergency.”

