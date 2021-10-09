Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19: Scotland records 18 new deaths as daily cases remain above 2,000

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 3.14pm
The Scottish Government data confirmed 2,417 new positive cases (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Government data confirmed 2,417 new positive cases (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A total of 18 coronavirus-linked deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, two more than the day before.

The Scottish Government data released on Saturday confirmed 2,417 new positive cases, 210 fewer than Friday’s figures.

The figures from Friday show there were 31,935 new tests, of which 8.1% were positive, up from 7.9% the previous day.

A total of 943 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 47 in 24 hours. Some 61 are in intensive care, down three.

The daily figures also show 4,246,101 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,859,839 have received a second dose.

According to data from Public Health Scotland gained after a freedom of information request by the PA news agency, 551 people who tested positive for the virus reported having been at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow around the time of their illness.

Some 1,645 people were also found to have been close contacts of those who tested positive.

According to Public Health Scotland, the figures do not mean Covid-19 was contracted at the event, only that those who spoke to Test and Protect recorded having been at TRNSMT around the time of their illness.

Following the event, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said the festival was not responsible for a spike in cases.

In the week immediately following the festival, 30,928 cases of Covid-19 were recorded as part of the Scottish Government’s daily tally, meaning the number of confirmed cases from TRNSMT was 1.7% of the total.

