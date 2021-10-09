Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sturgeon told to ‘rip up’ deal with Heathrow airport before Cop26 hits Glasgow

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 4.42pm
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged the First Minister to rip up her government’s agreement with Heathrow Airport before the Cop26 climate change summit (Lesley Martin/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has been challenged to tear up a deal her Scottish Government signed with Heathrow airport before the start of the global Cop26 summit later this month.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has insisted that if the First Minister does not “rip up” the memorandum of understanding signed with the London airport before the climate change convention gets under way on October 31, global leaders would not “take seriously” her commitment to tackling climate change.

He made the challenge as he addressed a virtual conference of Scottish and Welsh Liberal Democrats.

To tackle the climate emergency, the new Scottish Lib Dem leader said he wanted to offer “new hope for the climate emergency with fresh ideas for every part of the crisis facing our planet”.

He called for a new “railcard entitlement” so that everyone could benefit from significantly reduced train fares, encouraging them to travel by rail rather than boarding domestic flights.

He also argued that powers of air passenger duty, which are being devolved to Scotland, should be used to increase charges for those who fly more often.

He made the calls at the same time as he challenged the First Minister to cancel the “contract” her government had signed with Heathrow.

In October 2016, the Scottish Government formally backed a third runaway at that airport as it signed a memorandum of understanding linked to the benefits it believed this could bring to Scotland.

With regard to that, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I have three words for Nicola Sturgeon – rip it up.”

The Lib Dem leader added: “Rip up your contract in support of a third runway at Heathrow. And do it before Cop26 lands in Glasgow.

“Because unless you do First Minister, I can’t take your commitment to the climate emergency seriously, and neither should the watching world.”

He said the Scottish Government had recently “admitted” climate change targets can not be met “if everyone flies as much as they used to”.

But he said calls from ministers for aviation to fall by a third from pre-pandemic levels were “just  a statement” when at the same time the “Scottish Government holds a contract with the single biggest polluter in the entire United Kingdom – that’s Heathrow airport”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The SNP talk the language of environmentalism but their economic policy is predicated on maximum extraction of fossil fuels from the North Sea and 75,000 extra flights between Scotland and London by 2040.”

He attacked the Scottish Government over it record on the NHS, as he called for ambulance waiting times – which have risen during the coronavirus crisis – to be published weekly.

And he made his clear his opposition to “deceptive plans” from the SNP administration to establish a new National Care Service.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Unlike the NHS it won’t offer care that is free at the point of delivery. And it does so to hide what it truly is – another SNP power grab.”

He announced the creation of a new Liberal Democrat Commission for a Just Economy, to be chaired by former MSP Lord Purvis.

This will make recommendations to next year’s party conference to “reset our liberal vision for Scotland” with a focus on areas such as social justice and human rights.

The conference was his first since taking on the job of Scottish Liberal Democrat leader in August.

And while he said some had described it as a “toughest job in Scottish politics” he insisted it would “not be anywhere else”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton asked party activists: “Do you ever get that feeling of being exactly where you’re meant to be? Well I feel that.

“Leading our party, right here and right now. I feel it in the canvass sessions I join and in the local party meetings I attend, I feel it when I lead for our party in the chamber of the Scottish Parliament. I would not be anywhere else.

“We’ve been written off and counted out every step of my political career, we’ve come back stronger and we’ve come back harder. I would not be anywhere else.

“I’ve been told that I am currently doing  the toughest job in Scottish Politics, well I’m already loving it and I’m just getting started.”

