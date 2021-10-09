Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated in Scotland, figures show

By Press Association
October 9 2021, 5.24pm
More than a third of 12-15 year olds in Scotland have received one dose of the Covid vaccine (Damien Storan/PA)
More than a third of 12-15 year olds in Scotland have received one dose of the Covid vaccine (Damien Storan/PA)

More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland have received a coronavirus jag.

Recent Covid data shows 78,097 young people in this age group have had a first dose of the vaccine – with 277 (0.1%) having had both doses.

Scotland’s 12 to 15-year-olds have been able to book in for a vaccine since 20 September after Scottish Ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs).

Health secretary Humza Yousaf thanked those running the vaccination programme while sharing the data from a coronavirus cases tracker page named “Travelling Tabby” on Twitter.

He said: “Thanks to our brilliant vaccinators for helping make our vaccination programme so successful.”

Mr Yousaf also shared the latest government data for the four UK nations with Scotland showing the lowest number of cases per 100,000.

He added: “Cases still too high but going in right direction with Scotland now having the lowest cases/per 100k in UK.

“No complacency, we continue to do everything we can to control transmission.”

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf speaking in the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail)

A total of 18 coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland have been recorded in the last 24 hours, two more than the day before.

The Scottish Government data confirmed 2,417 new positive cases, 210 fewer than Friday’s figures.

The figures from Friday show there were 31,935 new tests, of which 8.1% were positive, up from 7.9% the previous day.

A total of 943 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 47 in 24 hours. Some 61 are in intensive care, down three.

The daily figures also show 4,246,101 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,859,839 have received a second dose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier