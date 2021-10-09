Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Glaswegians urged to open up homes to Cop26 attendees

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 12.17am
The climate talks will begin later this month in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
The climate talks will begin later this month in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has urged Scots to open their doors to Cop26 attendees.

Nearly 700 households have already signed up to the Cop26 Homestay Network, which is operated by the third sector.

But the Scottish Government has renewed calls for local residents to open their doors, particular to those reliant on free or low-cost accommodation.

Scottish Greens minister Patrick Harvie said environmental issues are being felt in some of the world’s poorest countries and any deals struck at the watershed summit will require the voices of those from those areas to be heard.

Patrick Harvie in Holyrood
Patrick Harvie stressed the importance of hearing the voices of those from the poorest nations in the climate talks (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “We know that the impacts of climate change are not felt equally. In fact, those countries and people least responsible for the climate crisis are the ones most severely affected by it.

“It is vital that the voices of those most affected by the climate crisis are heard and acted upon.

“That’s why the Scottish Government has sponsored dialogues with colleagues from the global south and is promoting the voices of children and young people throughout Cop26.

“And that’s why we need people to be able to attend who might otherwise struggle.

“I’m pleased that the Cop26 Homestay Network is continuing the tradition of solidarity, linking local households with attendees to provide affordable accommodation, helping ensure that those critical voices are heard.

“Accommodation at any Cop climate conference is challenging and Glasgow is no exception.

“This scheme gives local hosts a chance to do their bit to ensure a successful summit, meeting remarkable people from around the world while supporting the global movement to tackle climate change.”

