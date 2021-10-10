Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid-19: Scotland’s daily positive cases remain above 2,000

By Press Association
October 10 2021, 3.33pm
A Covid-19 information sign at the Grassmarket in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Covid-19 information sign at the Grassmarket in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has recorded more than 2,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,363 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

One Covid-19-linked death was also recorded but officials said the figure may be unusually low due to registry offices being closed on the weekends.

Figures published by the Government on Sunday show there were 29,419 new tests, of which 8.7% were positive, up from 8.1% the previous day.

A total of 935 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down eight in 24 hours. Of these, 54 are in intensive care, down seven.

The daily figures also show 4,253,765 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,861,899 have received a second dose.

More than a third of 12 to 15-year-olds have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

They have been able to book in for a vaccine since September 20 after Scottish ministers accepted advice from the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs).

A total of 84,897 young people in this age group have had one jag to date (36%), while 370 (0.2%) have had both doses.

As of Sunday October 10, 590,424 in Scotland have tested positive for the coronavirus since March last year, according to a government Covid tracker.

The country’s death toll currently stands at 8,792.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier