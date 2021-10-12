Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire service urges Scots not to host private firework displays

By Press Association
October 12 2021, 10.28am
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a plea for people not to attack crews on November 5 (SFRS/PA)
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a plea for people not to attack crews on November 5 (SFRS/PA)

Firefighters have urged Scots not to host private firework displays and not to attack crews on bonfire night.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a plea for the public to reconsider if they are planning to hold a firework display or to behave sensibly if they do, warning of devastating injuries and the distress pyrotechnics can cause.

Last year’s bonfire night saw 12 attacks on firefighters, who responded to 1,100 calls within an eight-hour period on November 5.

Ahead of firework displays this year, the SFRS said that many of the usual large-scale events will again be cancelled because of Covid-19 and the Cop26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow during the first two weeks of November.

As a result, the fire service fears more private displays will go ahead but has issued a plea for anyone planning one to “think again”.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry, the SFRS’s head of prevention and protection, said bonfire night could be “significantly different” to years before the pandemic.

He said: “The service is well resourced and prepared for this annual period of celebrations that includes Halloween, Diwali and Bonfire Night, as well as this year Cop26, and we have robust measures in place to ensure we can continue to respond to emergencies.

“There is no doubt that we welcome the continuing support of our communities – by following all available safety guidance from ourselves and our partners, they can help reduce the risk of harm wherever possible.

“What we’re asking this year is for the public to consider the risks of hosting a private event involving either fire or fireworks.

“Every year people are injured by bonfires and fireworks and admitted to hospital – and children are particularly at risk.

“We are therefore strongly encouraging anyone who is considering having a private event to think again.

“Those who choose to do so should familiarise themselves with the fireworks code and fire safety guidance. Do not take risks because the consequences can be devastating.”

He added: “We know it’s a very small minority of people who engage in anti-social behaviour, but there’s no question it can impact on our firefighters and operations control colleagues as well as our partners.

“A deliberate fire can also put property, resources and indeed lives at risk so it goes without saying that we will always take a zero-tolerance approach to fire-setting and attacks on our crews.

“We are continuing to engage positively with young people wherever possible to raise awareness of the dangers.”

The Scottish Government’s minister for community safety, Ash Denham, said: “Fireworks can be hugely damaging and distressing and that is why it is now illegal for the general public to set off fireworks before 6pm and after 11pm.

“This is extended to midnight on 5th November.

“This is an important step forward in tackling the misuse of fireworks and I encourage anyone who witnesses or has information about criminality relating to fireworks to report it, so that action can be taken to prevent further harm to our communities.”

