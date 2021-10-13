Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Economic recovery kick-started by lifting of Covid restrictions – report

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 12.08am
The report raised concerns among businesses over recruitment, energy prices and inflation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s economic recovery has been kick-started by the end of Covid-19 restrictions in August, a new report has found.

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) quarterly economic indicator report found an increase in confidence across all sectors in the third quarter of this year.

But uncertainty continues across businesses, with worries over the energy crisis potentially pushing prices up for firms, as well as tax and inflation worries.

Tim Allan, president of the SCC, said: “The survey results indicate that confidence and domestic sales are generally strong across all sectors surveyed, with expectations in line with improving economic forecasts that the Scottish economy should return to pre-pandemic levels in the spring of 2022.

“After what has been an extremely challenging past 18 months for Scottish businesses, many are now looking and working towards building back to a new normality.

“However, that progress is under significant threat with increasing concern over the emerging energy crisis driving up business costs, inflation and taxation, the cost of raw materials and shipping, all of which are fuelling uncertainty at a time when businesses urgently need confidence and certainty to continue their recovery from the pandemic.”

Businesses are also worried about labour shortages, with all sectors reporting difficulties in recruiting staff during the third quarter.

“All sectors in the survey are reporting increased recruitment difficulties, in line with official statistics recently reporting record high vacancies for the Scottish and UK economy,” Mr Allan said.

“If Scottish businesses cannot get the talent that they need, they risk falling dangerously behind the curve on recovery and growth.”

He added: “There is no time for timidity when it comes to action to support businesses and that’s why the Scottish and UK Government must urgently back business with a clear economic plan and budgets focused on business recovery.

“It is business which is driving the rapid return to economic growth and Governments must stop adding upfront business costs and instead focus on supercharging recovery by creating the right environment for businesses to trade, invest and grow.”

Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute – in partnership with whom the report was compiled – said the research signalled “an important boost in optimism across the Scottish economy”, but added that the end of furlough and the Universal Credit £20-a-week uplift may have a negative impact.

“Despite this positivity, there are still a number of risks to the fragile economic recovery that we have seen to date,” she said.

“It is unknown how many of the workers who were on furlough at the end of September will become unemployed or unable to secure the type and level of work they want.

“This uncertainty coincides with the cancellation of the Universal Credit uplift which will bring additional financial hardship to around half-a-million families in Scotland.

“As well as the risk of joblessness, labour shortages are becoming clear in many sectors, threatening goods shortages and adding to wider inflationary risks.”

