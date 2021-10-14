Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marine litter project set to expand after funding boost

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 11.08am
Bags are given to the crews to allow for the disposal of marine litter (Julien Behal/PA)
Bags are given to the crews to allow for the disposal of marine litter (Julien Behal/PA)

A project helping fisherman reduce the level of marine litter is set to expand in Scotland as new Government funding has been announced.

Set up in 2004 by international local authority body Kimo and starting in Scotland the following year, the Fishing for Litter project provides participating fishing vessels with bags where they can dispose of rubbish they catch in their nets.

The bags are then regularly collected from participating ports – of which there are 20 in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has announced a £180,000 funding boost for the project, in hopes of helping meet the target of increasing the number of participating vessels from 280 to at least 310, collecting 150 tonnes of litter and adding three more participating ports.

Some 1,844 tonnes of litter have been removed from Scottish seas since the project began.

Mairi Gougeon outside Bute House
The funding was announced by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Collection and disposal, staffing costs and educational materials will be covered by the new cash.

Announcing the move, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Marine litter is a global challenge and we are working nationally and internationally to address it.

“This funding demonstrates our commitment to reducing plastic pollution as part of a suite of wider measures which includes action on single-use plastic products.

“It also acknowledges the continued success of Kimo’s Fishing for Litter project and the role of our fishing industry in helping remove debris from our seas to support environmental and economic sustainability.”

Ms Gougeon went on to say climate change and biodiversity loss are the “greatest long-term challenges we are facing”.

She added: “We have prioritised actions in our Programme for Government to tackle marine litter and we are taking important steps to ensure the amount of litter entering the marine environment is minimised to bring ecological, economic and social benefits.

“As global leaders prepare to gather in Glasgow for Cop26, we will seize the opportunity to share learning, demonstrate our shared ambition and drive forward essential change through genuine global partnership.”

