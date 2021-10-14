Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Families spending longer in temporary accommodation, Labour warns

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 12.06pm
Homelessness figures are down but the number of people in temporary accommodation has increased (Yui Mok/PA)
Families with children are facing increasingly long stays in temporary accommodation before moving to a permanent home, according to Scottish Labour.

A couple with children now spend almost a year on average in temporary housing, according to the party’s analysis of homelessness data.

Average stays have been increasing each year since 2017, Labour says, with single parents typically waiting an extra 53 days compared to those without children.

Coronavirus measures last year led to a fall in the number of homelessness applications but the number of people in temporary accommodation rose.

Scottish Labour MSP Mark Griffin said: “These ever-growing stays in temporary accommodation are nothing short of disgraceful.

“Any civilised society should be getting children into proper homes as a matter of urgency – but we are falling woefully short.

“It is shameful that some children will go through the best part of an entire school year stuck in limbo.

“It is particularly unthinkable for children to face months on end in temporary accommodation, but it is a scandal for people of any age to have to endure this.

“These spiralling stays represent a total dereliction of duty from the SNP.

“We need a real strategy for tackling homelessness that doesn’t rely on endless stays in temporary accommodation.”

