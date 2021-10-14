Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Don’t be ‘that guy’, men urged in new police campaign against sexual crime

By Press Association
October 14 2021, 3.16pm
The campaign went live on Wednesday (Police Scotland)
The campaign went live on Wednesday (Police Scotland)

A new Police Scotland campaign aiming to prevent sexual crime is urging men not to be “that guy”.

The campaign features a social media advert calling on men to change their attitudes and behaviour.

Men aged between 18 and 35 are being targeted by the campaign as they are the demographic most likely to commit sexual offences.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promoted the campaign on social media after it went live on Wednesday.

She tweeted: “I’d ask all men to watch this film – and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise.”

The advert states “sexual violence starts long before you think it does” and encourages men to challenge behaviour that puts women at risk.

A total of 3,720 sexual crimes were recorded between April and June this year, an increase of 24% from the same period of 2020.

The number of rapes rose 34%, while detection of sexual crimes increased 30%.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said: “It’s time that we men reflected on our own behaviours and attitudes – and those of our friends, family and colleagues – towards women in order to prevent rape, sexual assault and harassment.

“We want all women to be free to live their lives without worrying about their safety.

“Women are not responsible for the sexual offences committed against them and should be able to go about their daily lives without worrying about being sexually harassed, assaulted or raped.

“It’s up to men to step up, to not be ‘that guy’ and to stop sexual offending before it starts.”

