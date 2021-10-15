Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland records 32 coronavirus-linked deaths in 24 hours

By Press Association
October 15 2021, 2.28pm
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Covid-19 vaccination centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has recorded 32 coronavirus deaths and 2,762 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures show.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 8,907.

The daily test positivity rate is 8.2%, up from 7.0% the previous day.

A total of 851 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Thursday, down 57 in 24 hours, with 45 patients in intensive care, down five.

So far, 4,278,937 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,873,790 have had a second.

The publication of the most recent figures comes after a warning on Thursday from a public health expert over fears the Cop26 summit in Glasgow will lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections in central Scotland.

Professor Linda Bauld, chair of public health at Edinburgh University, said mass events like the international climate conference, which starts at the end of the month, are still “risky” despite declining rates of Covid-19.

