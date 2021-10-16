Scotland’s Covid deaths and cases fall slightly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has recorded 2,581 new cases of Covid-19 and 21 deaths of people who had recently contracted the virus.

The latest coronavirus statistics show a fall of 181 cases and eight fewer deaths compared to Friday’s figures.

Infected patients in hospitals fell by 10 to 841 but the number in intensive care rose by two to 47.

Autumn/winter will likely see rise in COVID19 again; it’s still not too late to get your first or second dose and is easy through drop in clinics. Vaccination will reduce your risk of serious illness substantially- please don’t leave yourself with regret. https://t.co/fZM8XtFUMD — Gregor Smith (@DrGregorSmith) October 16, 2021

Another 3,195 people received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 2,176 received their second.

It takes the number of fully vaccinated Scots to 3,875,966, while there are 4,282,132 people who have had at least one dose.

Commenting on the latest vaccination figures, Scotland’s chief medical officer Gregor Smith tweeted: “Really encouraging to see children & young people so engaged & informed about Covid-19 vaccination.

“Over 40% 12-15year olds have opted to receive 1st dose already.”