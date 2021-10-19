Businesses urged to download new version of Scottish vaccine passport app

The app used to read vaccine passports in Scotland has been updated, with businesses being urged to download the new version.

It will now show a green tick when a person’s details have been correctly scanned and they are allowed entry into large events or nightclubs.

The change comes in the days after the scheme became enforceable.

A further update to the consumer app, which will present a QR code to venues as opposed to the dates of both vaccinations, will also be released from noon on Thursday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

This change is set to occur after concerns have been raised about the amount of medical data shown to gain entry.

Current versions of the smartphone app will stop working from next week, forcing users to download the update to continue to access events.

“The rollout of the green tick display when QR codes are checked will reduce the amount of information shared and confirm only that a person has a valid certificate for use across Scotland,” Mr Yousaf said.

“The app is now working well after being introduced more than two weeks ago and updates are an important feature of this kind of technology to ensure it continues to run smoothly.

“Everyone who has the app should download the new version and those who don’t yet have the app should download it from their app store before they need to use it.”

The Health Secretary also praised the hospitality sector for its implementation of the scheme, saying: “I understand the night-time industry has made major adjustments for the introduction of this scheme and other measures, but the sector has complied extraordinarily well with the regulations so far.

“This is a very limited scheme and we hope this will allow businesses to remain open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter.

“I also want to ensure that as many people get vaccinated as possible and particularly to increase uptake in the younger age cohort, so anything to incentivise that is helpful.”