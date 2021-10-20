Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shopping voucher scheme proposed by ministers as alternative to food banks

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.36pm
The Scottish Government is planning a pilot a scheme where people are given shopping vouchers as an alternative to using food banks (Peter Morrison/PA)
Cash-strapped Scots could be given shopping vouchers as an alternative to having to go to food banks, under Scottish Government plans.

Ministers are consulting on proposals which aim to end the need for food banks in Scotland.

The consultation document states that referring people in need to such centres is often the “most practical way to support them to access food”, but it points out the emergency parcels they receive are “rarely able to meet dietary, social and cultural needs and preference”.

The Scottish Government now proposes to “pilot the use of shopping vouchers as an alternative option”.

It comes amid fears the number of people struggling to feed themselves and their families could rise, with the UK Government having recently ended the £20 uplift to Universal Credit brought in to help people cope during the Covid pandemic.

“A rising cost of living and the loss of income support through the cut to Universal Credit and loss of furlough are likely to further increase financial hardship,” the consultation paper warned.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said: “We share the same vision as food bank operators – they are not a long-term solution to poverty.

“Our draft plan sets out what we will do within our powers – including introducing a shopping voucher pilot scheme – to make food banks the last port of call.”

She said that over the last year, the Scottish Government has spent £2.5 billion supporting low-income households, with almost £1 billion targeted at helping children.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison set out the Scottish Government’s efforts to tackle poverty (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “Despite our fixed budget and limited powers we are taking action to support those in poverty, including discussions around establishing a minimum income guarantee for Scotland.

“As part of the right to an adequate standard of living, people need to be able to access food that meets their dietary, social and cultural needs and this plan shows the way forward.”

Sabine Goodwin, co-ordinator of the Independent Food Aid Network, which represents more than 500 food banks across the UK, said: “As the cut to Universal Credit and cost of living increases exacerbate poverty in Scotland, the publication of the draft national plan to end the need for food banks couldn’t be more timely.

“With a cash first, collaborative approach to food insecurity as the cornerstone of this plan, a time when food banks will no longer be needed to plug the gaps left by financial hardship is within sight.”

