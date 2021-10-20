Almost 140 Covid deaths recorded last week

An error occurred. Please try again.

A total of 139 coronavirus deaths were recorded in Scotland in the week to October 17, the latest statistics show.

According to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), 11,406 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

Weekly deaths of people with Covid-19 had fallen towards the end of September and the beginning of this month.

But the figures for October 11-17 show 139 deaths, up eight on the previous week.

As at 17 October 2021, 11,401 COVID-related deaths have been registered in Scotland. 139 deaths were registered in the latest week, a rise of eight from the previous week. https://t.co/anHqIFJYzG #NRSStats #COVID pic.twitter.com/z8r525OTFg — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) October 20, 2021

Of the latest deaths, 18 were people aged under 65 while 29 were aged 65-74 and 92 were 75 or older.

Glasgow saw 23 deaths, with 16 in Fife and 10 in North Lanarkshire.

A total of 108 deaths were in hospitals, 19 were in care homes and 11 were at home or in a non-institutional setting.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “There were 1,331 deaths from all causes this week, the 21st consecutive week with deaths above the five-year average.”

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Under the daily figure, the death toll stands at 8,980 after 26 coronavirus fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The statistics show there were 2,768 Covid-19 cases since the previous day and the daily test positivity rate was 7.1%.

There were 890 people in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 21 on the previous day, with 51 in intensive care, up five.