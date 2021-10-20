Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Minister launches campaign to tackle fireworks misuse

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 3.21pm
A new Bill is expected in the coming months to further bolster fireworks regulations (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new Bill is expected in the coming months to further bolster fireworks regulations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Community Safety Minister has launched a fireworks misuse campaign at a Glasgow school.

New regulations have been put in place this year – including limiting firework use to between 6pm and 11pm, extended to midnight on certain days such as Bonfire Night, New Year’s Eve or some religious festivals – but Ash Regan told the PA news agency more legislation to regulate the pyrotechnics would be introduced in the coming months.

On Wednesday, Ms Regan visited Holyrood Secondary School in Glasgow to help launch the fireworks misuse campaign launched by Fearless, a youth programme set up by charity Crimestoppers.

“I think over the last few years there’s been a sense that the general public are getting a bit annoyed with fireworks misuse,” she said.

“I love going to watch fireworks displays, I know a lot of the public really enjoy watching organised fireworks displays, but there’s a number of people – a small number of people – that are using fireworks inappropriately, which means they can get injured and there can be some distressing effect in their communities.

“We know that a number of people have pets that really suffer over bonfire season, people with PTSD can suffer with it as well and just that general feeling of people not wanting to see fireworks misuse in their areas.”

Fearless operates an online platform that allows children to pass information about crimes anonymously to Crimestoppers, with certain features on the website disabled so the informant cannot be tracked.

Lyndsay McDade, the national youth projects co-ordinator for Fearless, said: “It’s incredibly important that young people keep themselves safe and know the dangers of fireworks.

“The period around Bonfire Night can be a time of much anxiety and fear for some people as a direct result of fireworks misuse and instances of anti-social behaviour.

“Our campaign really focuses on reminding young people that they can play their part in reducing that fear by behaving responsibly, considering others and speaking up 100% anonymously at Fearless.org if they know or suspect who is responsible.”

Despite Bonfire Night also falling during the Cop26 climate summit this year, Ms Regan was certain the emergency services would be able to deal with any issues.

Ash Regan speaking
Community Safety Minister Ash Regan visited Holyrood Secondary School (Lesley Martin/PA)

“We do have additional police resources that we’re able to bring in from elsewhere in the UK, so I’m quite confident that the police have planned for this and they’ve planned for the fact that they’ll be able to do business-as-usual policing… and also the additional level of policing that are needed for Cop26,” she said.

The recent changes are not the end of measures to protect people from the harms of fireworks, according to the minister.

A consultation earlier this year spawned the changes already brought into effect but also showed the need for further legislation.

“We’re also anticipating bringing forward another Bill later in the parliamentary term,” she said.

“We haven’t finalised that Bill yet, I’ll be able to speak to you a bit more about that when we bring it forward, which will be shortly – it’ll be in the next few months.”

