Edinburgh sets out final plans for low-emission zone

Edinburgh’s low-emission zone (LEZ) is due to begin officially next year but enforcement will not start until 2024, according to finalised plans from the city council.

The 12-week consultation period on the LEZ has now closed, with more than 5,000 responses received.

There was an even split among those in favour and those opposed to the LEZ, the council said, with some people raising issues with the boundaries of the scheme and the length of the grace period.

The council intends to go ahead with its original proposal for a city centre LEZ, which will ban older, more polluting vehicles in a bid to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"It is vital that we adopt measures to reduce the levels of these harmful pollutants from our environment" – Dr Mark Miller from @EdinUniCVS stresses the need to reduce air pollution as we publish the final proposals for a #LowEmissionZone here: https://t.co/m059BgguCb @TheBHF pic.twitter.com/x7Xl4gjzLe — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) October 20, 2021

Lesley Macinnes, the council’s transport and environment convener, said: “The publication of the final LEZ for approval is the culmination of a power of work analysing monitoring data, assessing consultation feedback and scenario modelling, so it’s fantastic to have reached this point at last.

“Being able to breathe clean air is a basic right that everyone in the city deserves and this scheme, along with the many other projects to encourage sustainable transport, is key to achieving this.

“We urgently need to address air pollution and the damage it’s doing to our health.

“I’m confident that the LEZ being put forward for approval will have a really positive effect, while taking into account any impact on local businesses, residents and traffic patterns.”

Air pollution is not expected to get worse in the area outside the LEZ, the council said, while junction reconfigurations and new signage are intended to mitigate short-term impacts.

(PA Graphics)

Penalties for bringing a non-compliant vehicle into the LEZ will be set at £60, halved to £30 if paid early.

Petrol vehicles will have to meet the Euro 4 standard, meaning cars sold after January 2006 will be permitted.

Diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 6 standard, which is normally vehicles sold after September 2015.

The council’s transport and environment committee will discuss the issue on Tuesday next week.