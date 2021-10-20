Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edinburgh sets out final plans for low-emission zone

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 4.05pm
Older vehicles will be banned from the city centre under the LEZ plans (Jane Barlow/PA)
Older vehicles will be banned from the city centre under the LEZ plans (Jane Barlow/PA)

Edinburgh’s low-emission zone (LEZ) is due to begin officially next year but enforcement will not start until 2024, according to finalised plans from the city council.

The 12-week consultation period on the LEZ has now closed, with more than 5,000 responses received.

There was an even split among those in favour and those opposed to the LEZ, the council said, with some people raising issues with the boundaries of the scheme and the length of the grace period.

The council intends to go ahead with its original proposal for a city centre LEZ, which will ban older, more polluting vehicles in a bid to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Lesley Macinnes, the council’s transport and environment convener, said: “The publication of the final LEZ for approval is the culmination of a power of work analysing monitoring data, assessing consultation feedback and scenario modelling, so it’s fantastic to have reached this point at last.

“Being able to breathe clean air is a basic right that everyone in the city deserves and this scheme, along with the many other projects to encourage sustainable transport, is key to achieving this.

“We urgently need to address air pollution and the damage it’s doing to our health.

“I’m confident that the LEZ being put forward for approval will have a really positive effect, while taking into account any impact on local businesses, residents and traffic patterns.”

Air pollution is not expected to get worse in the area outside the LEZ, the council said, while junction reconfigurations and new signage are intended to mitigate short-term impacts.

ENVIRONMENT Climate
(PA Graphics)

Penalties for bringing a non-compliant vehicle into the LEZ will be set at £60, halved to £30 if paid early.

Petrol vehicles will have to meet the Euro 4 standard, meaning cars sold after January 2006 will be permitted.

Diesel vehicles must meet the Euro 6 standard, which is normally vehicles sold after September 2015.

The council’s transport and environment committee will discuss the issue on Tuesday next week.

