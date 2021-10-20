Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Children’s rights bill should be returned to Holyrood ‘at earliest opportunity’

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 5.45pm
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the UK Government was ‘ready’ to work with Scottish ministers (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Legislation incorporating children’s rights into Scots law must be brought back before Holyrood urgently, opposition parties have insisted.

Conservatives and Liberal Democrats made the plea after the UK Supreme Court ruled that a bill aimed at achieving this was outside of the Scottish Parliament’s competence.

They made the plea as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said that the UK Government “stands ready to engage constructively” with Scottish ministers to “ensure relevant issues that may arise are addressed at the earliest possible stage”.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill was passed unanimously by MSPs earlier this year – but in a blow to the Scottish Government the Supreme Court ruled that it “breaches the limitations imposed on the legislative competence of the Scottish Parliament”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said at the time that the SNP administration remained “absolutely committed” to incorporating the  United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child  (UNCRC) into Scots law “to the maximum extent possible”.

In a written statement, Mr Jack made clear: “It is for the Scottish Government to consider next steps with the Scottish Parliament.”

Scottish Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said that revised legislation on incorporating children’s rights “needs to be passed as quickly as possible”.

The Tory MSP stated: “The onus is on the SNP to lay out a firm timescale to bring this bill back to the Scottish Parliament urgently.”

He also insisted that Scottish Government must “guarantee they will engage fully with the UK Government to ensure the necessary changes will be made to pass this crucial bill”.

Meanwhile Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he wanted a revised version of the Bill to be “back in front of the Scottish Parliament at the next available opportunity”.

Such a move, he insisted, would “offer new hope to the young people of Scotland”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland would be a better place for young people if the nationalist government focused on improving education and tackling the climate emergency, not picking legal battles in order to stir up trouble.”

