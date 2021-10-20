Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots more likely to see UK as unequal, research suggests

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 12.04am
The survey compared Scotland’s attitudes to the rest of the UK and Nordic countries (Jane Barlow/PA)
The survey compared Scotland's attitudes to the rest of the UK and Nordic countries (Jane Barlow/PA)

People living in Scotland are more likely than those south of the border to say the distribution of income is unfair, new research suggests.

The British Social Attitudes survey found 73% of people in Scotland believe the distribution of income in the UK is unequal, compared to 65% in England.

A further 25% of people in Scotland said they believe they live in an unequal society – with 37% saying they are dissatisfied with government attempts to reduce inequality, compared to 17% and 29% respectively in England.

Dr Chris Deeming, a senior lecturer at Strathclyde University, said: “There is a greater concern about social justice in Scotland than in England, though perhaps the difference is of degree rather than of kind.

“Certainly, attitudes towards inequality north of the border do not, at present at least, match the profile of Nordic social attitudes.

“Even so, thanks to the higher level of inequality in Britain, people in Scotland are most dissatisfied of all with government progress tackling inequality.”

The survey compared responses from the UK to those in Nordic countries, finding Scotland’s attitudes towards inequality fell short of the countries on the other side of the North Sea.

For example, the Nordic response to being asked about their feelings on government efforts to tackle inequality saw 21%, 18% and 11% of people in Norway, Finland and Denmark say they are dissatisfied.

While 53% of people in Norway, 51% in Denmark and 39% in Finland believe their society is broadly equal.

Professor Sir John Curtice, polling expert and senior fellow at the National Centre for Social Research, said: “There has long been a debate north of the border between those who claim that the values of people in Scotland are similar to those of people in England, and those who argue that Scotland is similar to outlook to the Nordic countries.

“This analysis suggests that, when it comes to attitudes to inequality at least, Scotland lies somewhere in between – and that perhaps both sides in this debate are at risk of exaggerating their case.”

