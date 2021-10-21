Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish politics

Trade with UK helped Scottish exports surge £3.5bn in 2019

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 10.21am Updated: October 21 2021, 3.23pm
The number of exports to the rest of the UK totalled £52 billion (Steve Parsons/PA)
Scottish exports rose in 2019 by more than £3.5 billion, buoyed by trade with the rest of the UK, new figures show.

Statistics published on Thursday by the Scottish Government show exports of £35.1 billion outside the UK, an increase of £1.1 billion (3.4%) during that year.

Trade with the rest of the UK totalled £52 billion, an increase of £2.5 billion (5%).

The increase to the rest of Britain was driven by a boost in electricity exports of around 33.6% (£1.8 billion), while the services sector accounted for a £725 million jump, the agricultural sector exported £1.1 billion – an increase of £230 million – while manufacturing exports dropped by £350 million.

The rest of the UK accounted for 60% of the total exports of Scotland.

Of international exports, £16.4 billion was to the EU, an increase of £420 million, while £18.7 billion was outside the EU, an increase of £730 million.

Exports to the EU increased due to a 33.9% jump in information and communication (£140 million), 25% in transportation and storage (£185 million) and 32.1% in pharmaceutical products.

Refined petroleum and chemical products remained the biggest proportion of exports to the continent, with the EU buying £3.2 billion from the sector – but the figure dropped by £200 million based on the previous year.

Export increases outwith the EU were led by a 10.5% (£780 million) jump in services exports, while manufacturing sales dropped by 1.3% (£115 million).

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “These statistics for 2019 show a strong underpinning performance in Scotland’s exports before the twin economic shocks caused by the global pandemic and EU exit.

“International exports increased by 3.4% to £35.1 billion, with exports to EU countries rising 2.6% to £16.4 billion. The main driver for a growth in exports to the rest of the UK was an increase in electricity exports, helping to keep the lights on in England and Wales.

“The figures provide further evidence of the importance of the EU to Scotland’s trade. The detrimental impact of the UK Government’s approach to our exit from the EU is evident in more recent HMRC trade statistics which showed that in the year to June 2021, Scotland’s goods exports to the EU were 25% down on the equivalent period in 2019.

“Through our Export Growth Plan, we remain focused on increasing Scotland’s international exports to 25% of GDP by 2029.

“For the year to June 2021, Scotland’s trade in goods increased by 3% compared with the previous year if oil and gas are excluded. This compares with a 2% decrease for the UK as a whole and suggests our export strategy is succeeding, despite the impact of Brexit.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “The Scottish Government’s export figures show again that the rest of the UK remains by far Scotland’s most important market, with exports to England, Wales and Northern Ireland worth three times more than all EU countries combined.

“Scottish international exports to non-EU countries are also up more than 4% since 2018, showing the enormous potential for Scottish businesses outside of the EU.

“As we continue to strike progressive new trade deals around the globe, we are unlocking export opportunities which will benefit Scotland and the whole UK.”

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “These figures are further proof of the enormous benefit Scotland derives from being part of the UK.

“Hundreds of thousands of Scottish jobs are reliant on us being part of the Union, given that trade with the rest of the UK rose by £2.5 billion on the previous year, to £52 billion, and accounts for 60% of our total exports.

“It goes without saying that Scotland separating from its most important trading bloc would wreak huge economic damage – and yet that’s exactly the nightmare scenario the SNP, with their independence obsession, are hell-bent on creating.”

