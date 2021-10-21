Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Removing Covid support will ‘decimate’ NHS dentists, leaders say

By Press Association
October 21 2021, 3.19pm Updated: October 21 2021, 7.15pm
Covid rules have limited the number of patients dentists can see (Rui Vieira/PA)
Plans to remove coronavirus support will “decimate” NHS dentists, leaders in the profession say.

The British Dental Association (BDA) Scotland says returning to the pre-Covid model will “pull the rug” from the industry.

The BDA says Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has written to every NHS dental team in Scotland saying coronavirus support will end by April 1, 2022.

Covid restrictions have meant that dentists can only see a limited number of patients.

David McColl, chair of the BDA’s Scottish dental practice committee, said: “The Scottish Government seems set to pull the rug out from under every dedicated NHS dentist.

“If ministers had an objective to decimate NHS dentistry, this approach would offer a great starting point.

“To signal the return of a ‘business as usual’ model when the country is still in the grip of a pandemic is utterly reckless.

“The net result will be to push colleagues out of the NHS and to leave this profession altogether.

“Ministers put NHS dentistry front and centre in their pitch for government.

“To deliver on their promises we need real commitment to find a new and better way for delivering for the patients that need us.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie called on the Government to maintain its support.

She said: “This is a damning indictment of the SNP Government’s lack of support for our hard-pressed NHS dentists.

“NHS dental services remain under incredible strain, with both dentists and patients being forced into the arms of the private sector.

“For the Government to remove support before practices are back on their feet is dangerous and damaging.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government pointed to its additional £50 million of financial support payments for NHS dental services, adding: “Ministers and patients have a legitimate expectation that after nearly two years of reduced access to NHS dental services, that this situation is recovered as soon as possible.

“Now is not the time to create wholesale changes to the dental sector, which would take considerable time, the priority must be on seeing patients and helping to clear current backlogs.

“This latest package builds on recent announcements of £7.5 million for new dental drills and £5 million for ventilation improvements, with a particular emphasis on children and tackling oral health inequalities.”

