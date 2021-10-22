Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow council focused on fly-tipping ‘hotspots’ ahead of Cop26, leader says

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 9.25am
Susan Aitken said there are problems are caused by commercial waste being dumped (Jane Barlow/PA)
Susan Aitken said there are problems are caused by commercial waste being dumped (Jane Barlow/PA)

Glasgow City Council is focusing on dealing with fly-tipping ahead of the Cop26 summit, its leader Susan Aitken said as she acknowledged there are “hotspots” where it is a particular problem.

Ms Aitken said the pandemic has had a “significant impact” on the city’s cleansing services but she insisted the litter situation is improving.

She was speaking after the issue was raised on the BBC’s Question Time programme on Thursday night, with audience members voicing concern about how the city will look as it hosts world leaders in November.

Refuse workers in the city are set to go on strike during the international conference if a pay dispute is not resolved.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme on Friday, Ms Aitken said: “We’re very clear that the pandemic has had a very significant impact on our cleansing services.

“The recovery from that is coinciding with Cop26, but the recovery from that actually is moving at pace.”

She acknowledged some parts of the city have “particular issues”.

Ms Aitken said: “We’ve had teams out in recent weeks, focusing on issues of fly-tipping, where there are problems with commercial waste in the streets, and we are seeing a difference there.

“A lot of this is about behaviour of course, and the council has to respond to that behaviour.

“But we also need for people to try and change their behaviour, you know, it’s not the council that’s fly-tipping.”

Ms Aitken, who leads the council’s SNP administration, said she is still confident the city can be “spruced up” and looking great by the time of the summit.

Glasgow cleansing worker
Susan Aitken claimed Glasgow’s cleansing services are getting back on track (PA)

She continued: “There are still some spots, hotspots, where we have particular challenges that are largely down to issues like fly-tipping.

“Environmental crime, to be honest, is what we’re having to respond to.”

She urged residents to report any fly-tipping incidents where they see them.

Saying Glasgow’s cleansing services are getting back on track, Ms Aitken added: “According to Keep Scotland Beautiful, Edinburgh actually had much worse problems with litter throughout the pandemic.

“And nobody said that they shouldn’t have the Edinburgh International Festival.”

