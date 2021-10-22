Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Storm’ heading for Glasgow as giant puppet returns for Cop26

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 2.35pm Updated: October 22 2021, 5.21pm
The 10-metre puppet Storm will walk through Glasgow again during the Cop26 summit (Jane Barlow/PA)
A giant puppet of a sea goddess, made entirely of recycled materials, will walk through Glasgow during the Cop26 climate change summit.

The 10-metre puppet, called Storm, is just one of the cultural attractions taking place to tie in with the global gathering.

The creation, which has oyster shells for eyes and kelp for hair, will walk through Govan on November 10.

The puppet, which previously walked through Glasgow for the Celtic Connections music festival in January 2020, has been created by performance art company Vision Mechanics.

Other events will see the Scottish Chamber Orchestra premiere its new commission, Symbiosis, in a 20-minute video on October 31, the day the summit gets under way.

Musicians from the Royal Scottish National Orchestra will stage a pop-up performance at Haymarket Station in Edinburgh on November 1 to welcome delegates to Scotland, while its junior chorus will perform a selection of specially commissioned songs in the official Cop26 Green Zone the following day.

Scottish Opera has launched a new production for children, called The Last Aliens, which tells an intergalactic view of climate change, with schools able to access the production online now while live performances are planned for next year.

Schools and communities in Scotland and India have been involved in making items for an interactive art installation organised by the National Theatre of Scotland and ThinkArts, a Kolkata-based children’s organisation.

Culture minister Jenny Gilruth said: “With the world’s spotlight on Scotland, Cop26 in Glasgow is a once in a lifetime event and our cultural organisations have risen to the occasion by programming an impressive line-up of live and online activities to engage audiences at home and abroad.

“The Scottish Government is proud to support the cultural and heritage sectors as they have a major role to play in encouraging debate around environmental issues.

“Climate change affects us all and it’s heartening to see so many communities taking part in these projects to create a lasting legacy for future generations.”

