Police officers to receive £700 pay rise

By Press Association
October 22 2021, 3.59pm
The pay rise will be backdated to April 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police officers in Scotland are set to receive a £700 pay rise following the end of negotiations.

The increase will be back-dated to April 1 of this year, and will come along with a one-off £250 payment due to the work of officers during the pandemic.

The one-time cash mirrors a similar settlement for NHS staff.

The police negotiating board (PNB), which includes associations representing officers of all ranks, the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) and Scottish Government.

Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “I know the high level of commitment to public service that exists in Police Scotland and which is demonstrated across the country every minute of every day for the benefit of our communities.

“I’ve consistently underlined my thanks for the work of police officers and the support of their families, throughout the pandemic, and at all times, and it is crucial our people are properly recognised and rewarded.

“It was important that a fair and affordable pay agreement was reached and I thank the Scottish Police Federation, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents, and all who worked together to achieve this settlement.”

Martyn Evans, the chairman of the SPA, said the settlement, which also included a 1% increase to “all relevant allowances”, recognises the essential and valuable role police officers play in keeping the people and communities of Scotland safe and secure”.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown added: “I am pleased that after a period of constructive discussion and negotiation, the police negotiating board has reached agreement on police officer pay for 2021/22.

“The agreements recognise the dedication and commitment of our officers, to keep all our communities safe.

“It also highlights the benefits of collective pay bargaining for police officers, in maintaining positive relations between the official and staff sides of the police negotiating board.”

Negotiations with trade unions over a pay deal with civilian police staff are continuing, but it is understood they are nearing conclusion.

