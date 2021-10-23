Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Only attend A&E if issue is ‘life-threatening’, says Glasgow health board

By Press Association
October 23 2021, 12.19pm
Some 32% of people at the health board’s flagship hospital were deemed not to be life-threatening (Peter Byrne/PA)
Glasgow’s health board has urged patients only to attend A&E if an issue is “life-threatening” after it emerged that 32% of attendances in one week at the board’s flagship hospital were for minor injuries.

Health boards across the country have struggled to deal with normal service on top of the pandemic, leading to NHS Lanarkshire to move the highest available risk level – dubbed “Code Black” – on Thursday.

An email to staff said there was a “full-blown NHS crisis” and treatments including cancer procedures would be delayed.

According to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 32% of attendances at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital A&E department were deemed not to be life threatening, with staff treating injuries including bruising, cut fingers and lower back pain.

On Saturday, Scott Davidson, the deputy medical director at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, urged patients to think before heading to emergency department.

“Unfortunately, our emergency departments are still seeing people who do not need to be there, with minor ailments such as dental pain, urinary tract infections, sore throats of less than one day, period pain, cuts and scrapes,” he said.

“Attending A&E with these minor conditions not only adds to the pressure facing our staff but also impacts on waiting times.

“We would urge everyone that, unless their condition is life-threatening, they should not attend an Emergency Department.

“If you are in any doubt about who you should contact, please call NHS24 on 111 to access the appropriate care. If necessary you will be given an onward referral to our flow navigation centre team, who will call you back and undertake a virtual consultation.

“This can be undertaken in your own home and may mean the condition can be treated without you leaving home. Should you need to attend an emergency department, the team will instruct you to do so.”

Emergency departments across Scotland have been stretched in recent weeks, along with the ambulance service, prompting requests for support from the military and fire service.

