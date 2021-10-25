Vaccine booster programme on track, Health Secretary insists

An error occurred. Please try again.

Appointments for coronavirus vaccine booster jabs are being offered to the over-60s in Scotland and adults with health conditions.

Invitation letters are being sent to the 60-69 age group for a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination boosters are already being administered to Scots aged 70 and over, those at the highest risk from infection, care home residents and frontline health and social care workers.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf insisted the booster programme is “on track” despite calls from opposition parties to speed up the rollout.

Mr Yousaf said: “For those eligible for the Covid-19 boosters, appointments can only take place six months (24 weeks) after your second dose.

“As such, it may take several weeks before you receive your invitation letter.

“We remain on track with Scotland’s booster programme, prioritising those at the highest risk for both Covid-19 and flu.

“We started this as soon as possible following the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) advice that the booster dose should be offered no earlier than six months after completion of the primary vaccine course.”

The Scottish Government has said it intends to allow over-50s, unpaid carers and household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals to book booster appointments online from mid-November.

Many Scots, including those with underlying health conditions, will be offered a flu vaccination at the same time.

Over 50% of 12-15yr olds are now vaccinated in Scotland, boosters & flu vaccinations moving at pace. However, direct & indirect consequences of pandemic causing major pressures in our NHS. ▪️Get vaccinated▪️Test yourself regularly ▪️Wear face coverings where appropriate — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 23, 2021

Mr Yousaf added: “In addition to delivering the Covid-19 vaccine boosters, this year we are offering a record number of free flu vaccines to help protect the people of Scotland. It is the biggest ever flu vaccination programme in Scotland reaching over four million people.

“Appointments for both vaccines are being scheduled based on clinical need and age and it will take until the middle of January for everyone to be offered their vaccines.

“Boosters will be offered to many of the groups who routinely have the flu vaccine to protect people from both illnesses. To support this, we are ensuring those most vulnerable are vaccinated first.

“But I would like to stress, everyone who is eligible will be offered a vaccination.

“If you haven’t received your appointment letter yet, please be patient. You do not have to do anything now – you will be contacted notifying you of your appointment.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I can only imagine Humza Yousaf’s persistent lateness must be a consistent pain to others if his idea of ‘on track’ is six weeks late.

“I am getting a barrage of complaints from older constituents warning that they are either unable to receive the flu vaccine at the same time as their booster jab or are being sent hours away by public transport.

“We should be treating these booster jabs with the same importance as we treated the first round of jabs. That means walk-in centres and a joined-up approach to the winter flu programme.

“There can be no excuses from the Health Secretary. He needs to tell the public what steps he will take to speed up this rollout.”