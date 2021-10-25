Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Sunak’s Budget set to include £150m fund to help small businesses in Scotland

By Press Association
October 25 2021, 10.32pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a new £150 million fund to help small businesses in Scotland as part of this week’s Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a new £150 million fund to help small businesses in Scotland as part of this week’s Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Details of a new £150 million fund aimed at helping smaller businesses in Scotland will be revealed by Rishi Sunak in his Budget this week.

The Chancellor is to set out his second Budget of the year on Wednesday, with the Tory promising he will focus on “looking to the future and building a stronger economy for the British people”.

While his previous two budgets were heavily focused on dealing with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, rebuilding is now at the centre of the Chancellor’s efforts.

And the new £150 million fund to help thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises in Scotland is expected to be included in his announcements.

The fund, to be delivered through the British Business Bank, will be similar to existing schemes in England and Northern Ireland, which have provided investment and loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Details on how businesses in Scotland can access the fund will be outlined in due course.

But Mr Sunak said it would show the UK Government was “continuing to support businesses across the UK”.

He stated: “This fund will help thousands of small businesses in Scotland to make ideas a reality and grow their companies.

“I’m always impressed by the innovation and determination of SMEs and the UK Government will continue to support businesses across the UK.”

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith welcomed the proposed new fund (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Scottish Conservative economy spokeswoman Liz Smith welcomed the proposal, saying: “The UK Treasury’s £150 million fund for small businesses in Scotland is fantastic news for our economic recovery.

“The UK Government’s furlough scheme helped to save hundreds of thousands of jobs during the pandemic. Now, this fund will help small businesses in Scotland to grow back even stronger.

“Small and medium-sized enterprises are a vital part of our economy, and this UK Government fund will put them at the heart of our recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier