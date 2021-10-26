Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Homicides in Scotland drop to lowest number since 1976

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 11.29am
A total of 59 of homicides in 2020-21 involved a knife or other sharp instrument, figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A total of 59 of homicides in 2020-21 involved a knife or other sharp instrument, figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The number of homicide cases in Scotland has fallen to the lowest level for more than four decades, figures show.

There were 55 homicides recorded in Scotland in 2020-21 – the fewest since comparable records began back in 1976.

With three cases involving more than one person, there were 58 victims, the Scottish Government statistics showed – with 48 of them male, while 10 were women.

The number of victims was down from the previous year, with 65 deaths from homicide in 2019-20

And over the last decade the figures showed that the number of homicide cases recorded in Scotland has fallen by 40%.

Cases have dropped from 91 homicides in 2011-12 – with Glasgow City accounting for about a fifth (22%) of this fall, with cases there dropping to eight in 2020-21.

The coronavirus lockdown may have helped reduce the number of homicides, the report said, although it urged caution.

“The nationwide lockdowns and other measures put in place to limit social contact during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic may have had an impact on the number of homicide cases,” it stated.

“However, some caution is advised in assessing this, as the volume of cases recorded in 2020-21 is not substantially different to some earlier years (such as 59 in 2017-18).”

Of the 48 men who died as a result of homicide last year, almost three quarters (73%) were killed by an acquaintance.

Meanwhile 30% of the women killed died at the hands of their partner or a former partner.

Almost three out of five killings (59%) involved the use of a knife or some other sharp instrument, such as a broken bottle, sword or sharpened screwdriver.

In 17% of cases, the victim was hit and kicked to death, with 5% being shot.

Just over two thirds (67%) of all homicides took place in someone’s home, with 31% happening in a public place and 2% in prison.

All cases of homicide recorded in 2020-21 were solved, the report said.

Of the 65 people accused of carrying out the killings, a total of 60 were male.

