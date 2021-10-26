Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Travellers able to take lateral flow test on day two after entering Scotland

By Press Association
October 26 2021, 4.49pm
The change will come into effect from 4am on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)
The change will come into effect from 4am on Sunday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Double-jabbed travellers to Scotland will be able to take a lateral flow test on the second day of their trip in changes announced by the First Minister on Tuesday.

The change will align Scotland’s travel testing rules with those in England, but Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs they might not have made the amendment if the same had not been not done south of the border.

The change will not apply to those travelling from the seven countries currently on the red list, who will have to continue to isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel.

The change will come into effect at 4am on Sunday.

From 5pm on Friday, travellers will be able to book tests from the UK Government website. They are expected to cost between £20 and £30, a lot less than the PCR tests.

Nicola Sturgeon in Holyrood
The First Minister said the change was made ‘for practical reasons’ after the UK Government amended its rules (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The aviation and tourism industries have repeatedly pushed for the move, with an open letter from more than 40 organisations claiming the need for more expensive PCR testing could kill off hopes of a recovery for the sectors in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said: “For practical reasons, the Scottish Government has decided to align with this change.

“From 4am on Sunday 31 October, therefore, people travelling to Scotland can also provide a lateral flow test – rather than a PCR test – on day two of their arrival.

“Travellers will be able to book lateral flow tests from the list of private providers on the gov.uk site from around 5pm on Friday – in advance of their arrival into Scotland.

“These tests will cost between £20 and £30 per test – which is less than a PCR test.

“And so I am sure that this change will be welcomed by many travellers, and by the travel industry.

“It is important to stress, however, that if your lateral flow test is positive, you must get a PCR test to confirm the result.”

Following a question from Tory MSP Liz Smith, the First Minister said “if it had been down to us”, then the change might never have been made.

“The reason we have decided to align is because – for practical reasons – if we have different arrangements in place here then the risk is that people decide to travel to Scotland through England.

“They then don’t do what we would be requiring, so our travel industry takes a hit but we don’t have the public health benefit.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
