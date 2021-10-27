No large Covid clusters found in Scottish student halls this year

An error occurred. Please try again.

No large clusters of coronavirus infections were found in university accommodation as students returned this year, a study has found.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said 902 Covid-19 cases were found in student hall postcodes between August 2 and October 10, less than 0.4% of cases in Scotland.

During the same period in 2020, a total of 1,799 were recorded in student hall postcodes, making up 8% of cases.

Our weekly #Covid19 statistical report has been updated. It presents data on Covid-19 across NHSScotland ⬇️https://t.co/7jerdVnxza pic.twitter.com/kt1AC6TQgt — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) October 27, 2021

There were several significant outbreaks in student accommodation last year, forcing many to self-isolate.

In its weekly Covid-19 statistical report, PHS examined data around the start of the current academic year.

Glasgow and Edinburgh made up the bulk of the university cases, though individual postcodes did not exceed five cases in any given week.

There were eight cases at Murano Street Student Village in Glasgow and 17 at Pollok Halls in Edinburgh, far lower than in 2020.

The study noted that a higher number of PCR tests were carried out this year.

It said: “In summary, compared with last year, a smaller number of cases were identified in postcodes associated with university accommodation during the period covering 2 August 2021 and 10 October 2021.

“In this period, while Glasgow and Edinburgh accounted for the majority of the Covid-19 cases in postcodes associated with university settings, no large clusters of cases were identified within an individual accommodation postcode.”