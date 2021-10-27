Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education Schools

Exams in Scotland to be reformed, but not scrapped, Education Secretary says

By Press Association
October 27 2021, 4.27pm Updated: October 27 2021, 4.54pm
Work will begin in the new year to reform qualifications (Ben Birchall/PA)
Work will begin in the new year to reform qualifications (Ben Birchall/PA)

Work to reform Scotland’s exams system will start in the new year, the Education Secretary has said, but they will not be scrapped.

Shirley-Anne Somerville announced in August that the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will be scrapped and replaced while Education Scotland will see its powers of inspection removed.

The move came following a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

On Wednesday, the Education Secretary went further, outlining plans to overhaul the exams system – although the final outlook is not yet clear.

Shirley-Anne Somerville speaking during an interview
The Education Secretary announced the move on Wednesday in Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Professor Louise Hayward of Glasgow University will lead a group to engage with stakeholders, Ms Somerville said.

“The issue of assessment and qualifications generates strong and sometimes conflicting opinions, however I am convinced that, given the experience and views expressed over the last two years, the time is right to signal that the Scottish Government supports reform of national qualifications and assessment,” she told MSPs.

“The Scottish Government will consult on the purpose and principles which should underpin any reform of national qualifications and assessments.

“This will be the first step in a process which will be done with careful thought and consideration, recognising the importance of national qualifications to learners.”

The Education Secretary said the group led by Prof Hayward, which will begin its work in the new year, will help to “provide advice to Scottish ministers as to how agreed principles will be translated into a design for delivering assessment and qualifications while ensuring that externally assessed examination will remain part of the new system”.

Scottish Tory education spokesman Oliver Mundell said the statement “confirms that the only plans the SNP have got is to double down on radical and ill thought out reform that will end exams as we know them”.

In response, Ms Somerville said: “I don’t think Oliver Mundell read the statement which he got in advance or listened to what I’ve said, because I specifically said in the statement that we’re not talking about ending exams.

“What we are talking about is having a discussion about the best way of us being able to look at what a learner achieves and recognise that achievement.”

She went on to tell Mr Mundell “it’s not too late to drop the soundbite and the press release you’ve no doubt already put out and genuinely take part in a discussion about what the qualifications and assessment process will look like going forward”.

Labour education spokesman Michael Marra accused the Education Secretary of being “content to leave the SQA – unfit in its current form, as the Cabinet Secretary agrees – presiding over our assessment process this year and potentially beyond”.

