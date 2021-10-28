Chancellor ignored Covid funding in claim of record Budget for Scotland – Forbes

The Chancellor’s claim of “record funding” for Scotland in his latest Budget ignores emergency cash for Covid, Holyrood’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said.

Ms Forbes said Rishi Sunak’s spending package will see the Scottish Government get “less funding for day-to-day spending in every year of the spending review period if you compare that to this year”.

She was speaking after the Chancellor had insisted the Budget will see the UK Government deliver “the largest block grants for the devolved administrations since the devolution settlement of 1998”.

He said the amount of cash the Scottish Government receives as a result of the Barnett formula will increase by an average of £4.6 billion a year, taking the total to some £41 billion annually.

Ms Forbes – who will unveil the draft Scottish Budget on December 9 – welcomed the “long-term certainty” the Chancellor had given with the multi-year funding package, saying it is the first time this has happened “in a very long time”.

But speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Thursday, she added: “On the suggestion there is more funding, of course he is ignoring the additional Covid money we had this year.

“The bulk of the Covid money came last year, and so my argument is we are actually getting less funding for day-to-day spending in every year of the spending review period if you compare that to this year.”

Through the Barnett formula we're increasing Scottish Government funding, next year, by £4.6bn, Welsh Government funding by £2.5bn, and £1.6bn for the Northern Ireland Executive. The largest block grants for the devolved administrations since the devolution settlements of 1998. pic.twitter.com/EavsFWVVuL — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2021

She stressed that as the pandemic continues to have an impact, it is “only right to expect that would be reflected in the Budget”.

She added: “The rhetoric in the Chancellor’s statement needs to be compared to the actual figures we’re seeing.”

But Mr Sunak insisted on the same programme that he is providing the “largest annual block grant in real terms since the devolution settlement”.

He added: “No matter how you cut it, there is very significant direct fiscal support going to the Scottish people, via the Scottish Government, as a result of the decisions that we took.”