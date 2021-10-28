Former Labour leader voted against assisted dying Bill for ‘weak reasons’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said she voted against a previous assisted dying Bill for “a multitude of weak reasons”.

Margo MacDonald, who died in 2014, introduced the Assisted Suicide (Scotland) Bill in 2011, which would allow those suffering from terminal illnesses to seek the help of a doctor to end their life.

Ms MacDonald – an independent MSP who was popular across the political spectrum – died from Parkinson’s disease before the Bill could be voted on by the whole chamber, with Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie taking it up.

The independent MSP died in 2014 (David Cheskin/PA)

A Holyrood committee said the Bill was flawed, but allowed parliament to vote on progressing it to stage two.

With another Bill on assisted dying introduced by Lib Dem Liam McArthur, the former Labour leader has said she voted against the legislation for political reasons.

Writing in the Courier, Ms Dugdale said: “For a multitude of really weak reasons, I voted against it.

“In all honesty, I was persuaded that the Bill was unpopular with the public and that if I voted for it too, it would damage my party and my leadership.

“I took the easy path out and I can’t tell you how much I regret that now.”

She added: “The truth is public opinion is well ahead of our elected politicians on this issue.

“The polling around assisted dying is remarkable because it’s both so high and so consistently good.

“Left or right, yes or no, leave or remain, it’s one of the few issues which unites us.

“Of course there are opponents still, with those living with disabilities and holding a deep faith at the front of the queue of people with considerable concerns.”

Ms Dugdale is the second former party leader in Scotland to voice their support for the issue, after having previously voted against it.

In December, former Tory leader Ruth Davidson said in the Sunday Telegraph her experience with IVF had led to a change in her view.

“In 10 years of elected politics, I have made more mistakes than I can ever hope to remember – some through overreach, some by omission, others by nothing more than blunder,” she wrote.

“But the mistake that eats away, demanding redress, is voting against assisted dying.

“Sometimes, amid complex arguments and conflicting evidence, you know – simply know in the essence of your being – that something is plain wrong.

“It’s time to change the law.”