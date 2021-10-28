Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Labour leader voted against assisted dying Bill for ‘weak reasons’

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 11.01am
The former Labour leader voted against the previous Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)
The former Labour leader voted against the previous Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has said she voted against a previous assisted dying Bill for “a multitude of weak reasons”.

Margo MacDonald, who died in 2014, introduced the Assisted Suicide (Scotland) Bill in 2011, which would allow those suffering from terminal illnesses to seek the help of a doctor to end their life.

Ms MacDonald – an independent MSP who was popular across the political spectrum – died from Parkinson’s disease before the Bill could be voted on by the whole chamber, with Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie taking it up.

Margo MacDonald
The independent MSP died in 2014 (David Cheskin/PA)

A Holyrood committee said the Bill was flawed, but allowed parliament to vote on progressing it to stage two.

With another Bill on assisted dying introduced by Lib Dem Liam McArthur, the former Labour leader has said she voted against the legislation for political reasons.

Writing in the Courier, Ms Dugdale said: “For a multitude of really weak reasons, I voted against it.

“In all honesty, I was persuaded that the Bill was unpopular with the public and that if I voted for it too, it would damage my party and my leadership.

“I took the easy path out and I can’t tell you how much I regret that now.”

She added: “The truth is public opinion is well ahead of our elected politicians on this issue.

“The polling around assisted dying is remarkable because it’s both so high and so consistently good.

“Left or right, yes or no, leave or remain, it’s one of the few issues which unites us.

“Of course there are opponents still, with those living with disabilities and holding a deep faith at the front of the queue of people with considerable concerns.”

Ms Dugdale is the second former party leader in Scotland to voice their support for the issue, after having previously voted against it.

In December, former Tory leader Ruth Davidson said in the Sunday Telegraph her experience with IVF had led to a change in her view.

“In 10 years of elected politics, I have made more mistakes than I can ever hope to remember – some through overreach, some by omission, others by nothing more than blunder,” she wrote.

“But the mistake that eats away, demanding redress, is voting against assisted dying.

“Sometimes, amid complex arguments and conflicting evidence, you know – simply know in the essence of your being – that something is plain wrong.

“It’s time to change the law.”

